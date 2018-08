Man, 90, drowns in swimming pool in West Rogers Park

A 90-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool Tuesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Irwin Turen was pronounced dead at 8:47 a.m. after being pulled from a community pool in the 3000 block of West Touhy, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy found that Turen died from drowning, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

No further information was immediately made available.