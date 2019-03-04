Man, 90, missing from Fox Lake, may be in danger: ISP

Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing persons alert for a 90-year-old man who disappeared Sunday afternoon from north suburban Fox Lake.

Raymond Eck was last seen at noon driving from his house in the 2400 block of Crest Hill Court, according to a statement from state police. He was in his gray 2004 Buick LeSabre with the Illinois license plate number, “PTW846.”

Eck “has a condition that places him in danger,” state police said.

Eck was described as a 6-foot-1, 155-pound white man with blue eyes and grey hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, navy blue jacket, dark flannel shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Eck’s whereabouts is asked to call Fox Lake police at (847) 587-3100.