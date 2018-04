Man accidentally fires weapon, shoots self in ankle

A man accidentally shot himself in the ankle early Thursday in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

The 39-year-old man was handling a handgun when he accidentally pulled the trigger at 12:34 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Claremont, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

No further information was immediately available.