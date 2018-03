Man accidentally shot at Englewood apartment

A man was accidentally shot late Saturday at an apartment in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 11:23 p.m., the 20-year-old was in the apartment in the 5800 block of South Shields when someone he knows pulled out a handgun that accidentally went off, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.