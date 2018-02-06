Man accused of flooding strip club, causing massive flooding in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man is accused of destroying a toilet at a South Carolina strip club, causing massive flooding.

Police were called to the Treasure Club early Monday after 20-year-old Pedro Alberto Bernar-Santiago was seen “kicking down the top of the toilet that holds all the plumbing.”

The assault on the porcelain throne destroyed the $1,000 toilet and $3,000 worth of carpeting, as the water seeped into the main lobby of the club, according to a police report.

Bernar-Santiago took off and was later arrested behind a storage facility. He’s charged with malicious injury and public intoxication.