Man airlifted after fiery crash in northwest Indiana

A man had to be airlifted to a hospital after a crash early Sunday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

About 6:30 a.m., the 31-year-old was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla west on I-65 near mile marker 230 in Demotte when he had a “medical incident,” according to Indiana State Police.

The Corolla drove off the road before hitting a portable construction arrow, going down into the grassy median and coming to a rest facing west in a ditch that was filled with water, state police said. The car then started on fire.

The driver of a semitrailer stopped to help the man, who was disoriented and confused, before the Corolla became fully engulfed in flames, state police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

For about an hour, I-65 was closed while the fire was brought under control and the Corolla was moved from the roadway, state police said.