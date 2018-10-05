Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Jefferson Park

Hysen Mani, 87, was last seen Thursday. | Chicago police

A man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Hysen Mani, 87, was last seen Thursday when he left his home in the 5800 block of North Elston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Mani, who speaks only Albanian, remarked that he was not coming back and that he may harm himself, police said.

He was wearing a blue dress shirt, beige pants and brown shoes, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.