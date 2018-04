Man shot, boy grazed by bullet in South Austin

A man and a boy were wounded Sunday evening in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The two were walking down the street when they got into a fight with people walking by and shots were fired at 6:53 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 20, was shot in the armpit and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was taken to Loretto Hospital for a graze wound to the ankle, police said.