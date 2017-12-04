Man and woman charged with robbing Antioch gas station

A man and woman have been charged with robbing a gas station in north suburban Antioch.

Jason R. Haines, 31, and 26-year-old Holly C. Van Crey each face felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a store employee and a patron were leaving the Citgo gas station, 41082 N. Rt. 83 in Antioch Township, for the night when they were approached by a man and woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Haines was armed with a baseball bat and Van Crey was armed with a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office. They forced the victims back into the gas station and stole their property, and also took property from the Citgo.

Haines and Van Crey ran away after the robbery, but a deputy who regularly patrols the area recognized their descriptions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went to their Antioch apartment, where proceeds from the robbery were discovered, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional proceeds were also found by a K-9 officer and his partner in a field near their apartment.

Haines and Van Crey each remain held at the Lake County Jail on a $350,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. They are next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2.