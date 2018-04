Man and woman fatally shot in Logan Square: police

Chicago Police investigate two people shot dead in a home at Cortland and Lawndale about 4:45 a.m. Monday, April 16. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man and woman were found shot to death early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

About 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of West Cortland Street and found the two people unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not available. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the deaths.