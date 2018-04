Man answering online classified ad shot in West Pullman

A man was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 40-year-old was purchasing something from an online market place in the 12300 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago Police said. When he arrived, someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his lower left leg and was transported in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.