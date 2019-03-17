Man approached 9-year-old girl as she roller-skated in Downers Grove: police

Police are warning Downers Park residents after a man allegedly approached a 9-year-old girl who was roller-skating in the western suburb on Friday evening.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to the “suspicious incident” in the 1700 block of Prairie Avenue, according to Downers Grove police.

The girl had been skating near the intersection of Prairie and Lee avenues when the man parked a small, gray SUV nearby, police said.

The driver then hopped out of the SUV to check the trunk before walking toward the girl, police said. He did not say anything to her.

After the incident, the girl went home and told her parents what happened, police said.

The SUV’s driver is described as a white man, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, with gray hair and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.