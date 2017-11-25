Man armed with knife robs store in Lake View

A man wielding a knife robbed a Lake View neighborhood store Saturday morning on the North Side.

The man, thought to be in his mid-30s, entered the store armed with a knife at 11:21 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police. He announced a robbery and demanded cash from a female employee “while holding the knife to her person.”

The employee complied and the man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money from the register and a safe, police said. The suspect was wearing a tan knit ski cap and a black jacket and was carrying a large black backpack.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

A man described as wearing similar clothing robbed a business at knifepoint in the Old Town neighborhood about half an hour earlier. Police could not immediately say whether the two robberies were related.