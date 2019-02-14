Man arrested after chasing someone who was later found shot in Gresham: police

A 21-year-old man was in custody after running from police near the scene where another man was seriously wounded by gunfire early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 12:16 a.m., patrolling officers saw the 21-year-old chasing after a 30-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago police. They caught up to and arrested him.

The 30-year-old was found shot in the shoulder and stomach, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers recovered a handgun that the 21-year-old dropped during the pursuit, police said. Charges are pending.