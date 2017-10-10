Man arrested after crash, home invasion in Lawndale

A man who drove away from a traffic stop Monday night was arrested after crashing his vehicle, running into a Lawndale neighborhood home and holding multiple people at knifepoint on the Southwest Side.

An officer attempted to curb a vehicle for driving without headlights at an unspecified location, but the vehicle drove away, according to Chicago Police. It then crashed into a second vehicle in the 1300 block of South Independence.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, jumped out of the vehicle, ran away from the crash and broke into a home at 10:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw, police said. He held multiple people inside the home at knifepoint, and a struggle ensued before he ran out the back of the home.

The man was taken into custody and investigators found narcotics inside his vehicle, police said. Charges against him were pending Tuesday morning.

Two men who were in the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to hospitals for observation.