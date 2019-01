Man arrested after fleeing from multi-car crash in Englewood

Charges were pending against a man who crashed into several cars Sunday evening, injuring himself and others, according to police.

About 7 p.m., the 28-year-old man crashed and injured two people in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He ran from the scene but was arrested nearby, police said. Two others were treated for minor injuries at hospitals, and the man who fled was treated at Stroger Hospital.

Charges were pending against him Sunday night, police said.