Man arrested after jumping from balcony to escape cops following bond violation

A convicted felon was arrested and charged Tuesday afternoon after twice jumping from the balcony of a South Loop apartment this month to escape officers who were trying to take him into custody for a bond violation.

Khalil Marbley, 23, was charged with six felonies — including armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance — in connection with an incident in January, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He posted a $5,000 blond on March 20 and was released on electronic monitoring the following day.

On June 12, officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of South Michigan to relocate or take Marbley into custody after the leaseholder said they no longer wanted the felon to stay there, the sheriff’s office said. Having a place to stay in Cook County is a requirement for electronic monitoring.

Marbley then jumped from the apartment’s balcony onto the parking garage and took off, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers returned to the apartment about 2 p.m. Tuesday to apprehend Marbley, the sheriff’s office. While one officer was knocking on the apartment’s front door, another officer saw him walk out a patio door and once again jump onto the parking garage.

Following a chase, Marbley was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Michigan and later charged with an additional count of escape and resisting a peace officer, the sheriff’s office said. He was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday.

Marbley has nine previous convictions, including for felony drug possession, the sheriff’s office said. In 2014, he was convicted of a felony for escaping from the sheriff’s office’s electronic monitoring program for nine days while facing felony drug charges.