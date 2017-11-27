Man arrested after police found gun on him during NW Side traffic stop

A 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge after Evanston police officers found a gun on him Sunday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Hartrey Avenue involving two males in a black jeep, according to Evanston police. They saw a Jeep heading south on Dodge Avenue from Brummel Street with two males inside and conducted a traffic stop in the 7500 block of North California in Chicago.

An officer smelled cannabis from inside the vehicle, and its driver, 22-year-old Dewayne Martinez-Roberts, admitted he had some in his possession, police said. Officers searched him and found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket, as well as 2 grams of marijuana.

The front seat passenger, 25-year-old Kenneth C. Sandy, was asked to exit the vehicle, and then he ran off heading south, police said. He was found and taken into custody in the 2800 block of West Birchwood Avenue.

Police later determined Martinez-Roberts and Sandy were not involved in the original disturbance call, police said.

The two men were taken to the Evanston Police Department, where Martinez-Roberts, of Evanston, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and unlawful possession of cannabis, police said. Sandy, of the Rogers Park neighborhood, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer.