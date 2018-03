Man arrested after robbing business in Morgan Park

A man was taken into custody after robbing a business in the South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

The man, who was thought to be between the ages of 25 and 30, walked into the business about 4:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Marshfield and demanded property, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He then ran off before being taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the robbery.