Man arrested after shooting gun during argument in Archer Heights

A man discharged a weapon during an argument Friday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., two men in their 40s were arguing in the 5200 block of South Archer Avenue, Chicago Police said. One of the men pulled out a weapon and shot it toward the ground. A piece of asphalt flew up and struck the other man in his abdomen.

He refused medical treatment, police said. The man who shot the gun was in custody.