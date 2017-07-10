Man arrested after shots fired in Bellwood, crash on I-290 ramp

A man who allegedly drove away from officers investigating gunfire early Saturday in west suburban Bellwood was arrested after crashing a car on an I-290 on-ramp.

Officers were called for reports of shots fired about 2 a.m. near Van Buren Street and Rice Avenue in Bellwood, according to Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. No one was struck by gunfire, but when responding officers arrived at the intersection they saw a car take off.

The car crashed on the ramp from Mannheim Road to eastbound I-290, Allen said. The man driving the car was arrested and a weapon and a “small amount of cannabis” were recovered.

Charges against the man were pending Saturday morning, Allen said.