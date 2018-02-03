Man arrested for calling in death threats to Riverside Police Department

Riverside Police arrested a man who threatened to kill the Riverside Police Department police chief, an officer and a former sergeant in west suburban Riverside.

Lawrence M. O’Keefe, 68, of the first block of South Waiola Avenue in La Grange was arrested Wednesday after calling 911 repeatedly and telling the dispatcher that he was going to “murder” members of the police department, Riverside police said. He was charged with a felony count of threatening a public official.

Police arrested O’Keefe about 4 p.m. at his home after tracing his phone calls, police said. Police learned that O’Keefe, formerly of the 300 block of North Delaplaine in Riverside, had been arrested several times in 2005 and 2006 in Riverside.

When calling in the threats, O’Keefe told the dispatcher that those arrests caused him to lose his job and his pension from working at the railroad, police said. He also said claimed to be the state’s attorney and said he was going to take all Riverside police officers to the grand jury and take away their guns, police said.

At the time of his arrest, O’Keefe was also wanted on an active warrant by the Oak Brook Police Department for telephone harassment for threatening an attorney in west suburban Oak Brook.