Man arrested for DUI again in same place, by same officer, in Riverside

Seven years after a DUI arrest in the same location, a man was arrested Saturday again – and by the same officer – for driving under the influence in west suburban Riverside.

James Fernandez, 46, of Chicago, was charged with counts of driving under the influence, resisting an officer and speeding, according to Riverside police.

About 2:20 a.m., officers pulled over Fernandez in the 7300 block of Ogden Avenue for driving 55 miles per hour in a 30 zone, police said.

After failing a sobriety test, he “punched and kicked” the officers who were arresting him, police said. Fernandez continued to act combatively until he was taken to the Riverside jail.

Police said Fernandez admitted to drinking alcohol and to taking the prescription drugs Morphine sulfate and the sedative Zolpidem before driving.

Fernandez was arrested in 2011 for speeding and drunk driving in the same location, by the same officer, according to Riverside Chief Tom Weitzel.

“The fact that he was arrested by the same officer, same location under the same circumstances some seven years later speaks to the nature of individuals arrested for drunk driving,” Weitzel said. “They continue to drive drunk even after being arrested until they are held in custody or receive immediate long-term substance abuse help.”