Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover detective in Waukegan

A North Chicago man was arrested Tuesday for selling drugs and attempting to sell a gun to an undercover Gang Task Force detective in north suburban Waukegan.

During a long-term investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, 23-year-old Travaris J. Knox sold crack cocaine and attempted to sell a gun Tuesday to an undercover detective, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Knox was arrested in the 1800 block of North Sheridan Road by members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force and Sheriff’s Warrants Team, sheriff’s police said. Another firearm was also located inside Knox’s home.

Knox was charged with:

• unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

• unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member;

• two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon;

• possession of a defaced firearm; and

• unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Knox remains held on $100,000 bail at the Lake County Jail, sheriff’s police said. His next court date is Oct. 31.