Man arrested minutes after robbing bank next to Riverside police station

A man was taken into custody within six minutes of robbing a bank Monday afternoon near the police station in west suburban Riverside.

At 4:04 p.m., Riverside police received multiple calls of a robbery at the First American Bank at 15 Riverside Road, right across the street from their police station, Riverside police said.

Shortly after, police began their search for a suspect described as a 6-foot male wearing a white surgical mask and orange gym shoes, police said. They followed a trail of dropped clothing and money and eventually found the suspect hiding in a yard on the first block of East Quincy Street, near the Burlington Northern railroad tracks.

The alleged bank robber has been turned over to the FBI, police said. Charges are pending.