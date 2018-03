Man assaulted in Hermosa

A man was assaulted early Thursday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side.

Police responded to reports of a man with a laceration to his face caused by shattered glass about 12:43 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Tripp, Chicago Police said.

The man, 44, was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

No further information was immediately available.