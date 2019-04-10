Man attacked at Argyle Red Line station

A man was injured in an attack Wednesday at the CTA’s Argyle Red Line station in Uptown on the North Side.

The man was beaten at 7:24 a.m. at the station, 1118 W. Argyle St., according to Officer Jennifer Bryk, a Chicago police spokeswoman. The attacker ran away before police arrived.

Hw was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known, police said.

Trains at the station were halted for less than 10 minutes, according to service alerts from the CTA.

A man was stabbed and robbed while riding a train near the Argyle station last year, and a few months before that a man set a fire on a train that was stopped at the station.

