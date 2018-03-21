Man attempted to lure girl walking to school in DeKalb

A man attempted to lure a girl who was walking to school Monday morning in DeKalb.

The girl was walking at 8:02 a.m. to Clinton Rosette Middle School in the 600 block of North 1st Street when a male drove up beside her and asked her age, according to DeKalb police.

The girl continued walking to school where she reported the incident to school officials, police said.

Police said the male had long braided hair and was driving a burgundy sedan.

Increased patrols have been placed near the school and along routes where children walk to school, police said.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity or information about the incident to DeKalb police (815) 748-8400.