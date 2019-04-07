Man attempts to lure teen in Albany Park

Police are warning Albany Park residents to be on the lookout after a man was reported trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into his van April 1.

At 7:15 a.m., the girl was waiting at a CTA bus stop in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue when a white-colored cargo van with two men inside stopped, a community alert from Chicago police said.

The passenger opened the door and pulled down his pants, exposing himself to the girl, police said. He told the girl to get into the van, but she ignored him.

The vehicle drove off, going south on Kimball Avenue, police said.

Police described the passenger as a Hispanic male in his mid-twenties with dark-colored hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and sunglasses. Police did not release a description of the driver.

The van appeared to be an older model, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.