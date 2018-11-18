Man avoids bullets in Back of the Yards shooting, reinjures old gunshot wound

A man who was fired at in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards on the South Side was not struck by any bullets, but reinjured an old gunshot wound while trying to avoid them, according to Chicago police.

The 30-year-old was standing outside when a dark colored car drove by and someone he didn’t know fired shots at 6:47 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Doctors at the hospital determined that the gunshot wound was old, but had been reopened in a fall during the shooting, police said. He did not suffer any new gunshot wounds.

The vehicle drove off after the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.