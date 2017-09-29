Man back in custody 2 days after release for new sex abuse charges

A west suburban man who was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after being charged with soliciting sex from a minor was back in custody two days later on new charges of sexual abuse of a child, his second alleged victim.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of Elburn, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all felonies, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Monday, Herra had been charged with felony counts of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He was released on Wednesday on the promise he would return for his court date.

Earlier this month, Herra solicited a girl younger than 17 years for a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual assault, the state’s attorney’s office said. He also used the internet to discuss a sex act that, if committed, would have constituted aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The new charges allege Herra “committed an act of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 17” on July 26, the state’s attorney’s office said. The new charges represent the second victim he is alleged to have abused.

During a hearing Wednesday for his original charges, a judge released Herra on a signature bond, despite the objection of prosecutors. Herra’s next court appearance was set for Oct. 12.

Bond for his new charges was set Friday at $25,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

If he posts bond, Herra would be prohibited from contacting either victim or any minors who aren’t in his family, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces three to seven years in prison. He would also be required to register as a sexual offender for life, prosecutors said.

The cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kane County sheriff’s office at (630) 444-1103.

The charges against Herra are not proof of guilt. Herra is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the state’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Richard L. Herra: Age 49 (d.o.b. 8-23-1968), of the 400 block of East Reader Street, Elburn