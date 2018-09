Man barricaded himself in Wrightwood home, SWAT teams responding

SWAT teams were responding to a domestic incident Sunday night in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side.

Police received reports of a domestic incident at 7:33 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South Troy, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A man has barricaded himself inside the home, but others involved in the incident were able to get out, police said.

No further information was immediately available.