Man battered, seriously injured in Lincoln Park

A man was battered and seriously injured early Friday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers responded to a call of a “battery in progress” about 12:20 a.m. and found a large group of people in the street in the 900 block of West Webster, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old man was found suffering from blunt trauma to the head, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police said circumstances of the incident were not clear, but the man may have been injured during a fight with another male, who left the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.