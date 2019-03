Man beaten to death in apparent Berwyn home invasion

Police are investigating the death of a man found beaten in an apparent robbery in his west suburban Berwyn home.

Officers found Juan Torres, 57, unconscious and bleeding Thursday in a bungalow home in the 1800 block of South Clinton Avenue, Berwyn police said in a statement.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found Torres died from multiple injuries from an assault, secondary to heart failure. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were initially about 8:50 p.m. called for a man who stated he escaped a robbery at his home, police said. The 19-year-old, who was bleeding from his mouth, told investigators that three armed people entered his home and separated him from Torres, his stepfather, police said.

The 19-year-old stated he was put in the basement but managed to jump out of a window and find help, police said. He stated that Torres was still inside with the robbers and was possibly unconscious, police said.

Officers went to the home and found Torres, but did not find anyone else, police said.

Berwyn police said they canvassed the area for leads and called the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force forensics team to process the crime scene.

The incident did not appear to be random, police said. Detectives were working on descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-2160, or the department’s crime tip hotline at (708) 749-6564.