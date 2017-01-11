Man beaten with baseball bat, critically injured in Hermosa

A man was beaten with a baseball bat and critically injured Tuesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the 56-year-old got into an argument with a driver while he was crossing the street in the 4000 block of West Palmer, according to Chicago Police.

The driver pulled out a baseball bat and struck the man in the head, police said. The suspect then left the scene.

The man was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area North detectives investigated the aggravated battery.