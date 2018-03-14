Man beaten with baseball bat, critically injured

A man was beaten with a baseball bat Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew inside an apartment when the person grabbed a baseball bat and began beating him about 9:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 78th Street, Chicago Police said.

The two had been drinking alcohol, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with trauma to the head and eye and was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.