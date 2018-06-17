Man, boy shot near 87th Red Line station

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting near the CTA Red Line 87th station in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The two were on the sidewalk walking toward the train station when they heard shots and felt pain about 4:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South State, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition. The man, 18, was shot in the left leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had been stabilized, police said.