Man, boy wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

Two people were shot Friday in the 2100 block of South California. | Google Earth

A man and a boy were shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were walking outside about 10:30 p.m. when someone in a passing gray SUV opened fire in the 2100 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest and once in the back, and a 27-year-old man was struck three times in the abdomen, police said. Their conditions stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.