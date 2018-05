Man, boy wounded in Uptown shooting

A man and a boy were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road. | Google Earth

A man and a boy were shot Thursday evening in Uptown.

They were wounded about 7:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago Police said.

Both were struck in their legs. Paramedics took the man to Weiss Memorial Hospital, and the boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately known.

More details weren’t provided.