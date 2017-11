Man carjacked and pistol-whipped in Logan Square

A man was carjacked and pistol-whipped Thursday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:10 p.m., the male was in the alley in the 2400 block of West Fullerton when two men armed with handguns approached him, according to Chicago Police.

The men struck him in the face with a gun, then got into his vehicle and headed east on Fullerton, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.