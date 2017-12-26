Man carjacked at gunpoint in Gold Coast

A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the 46-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Honda Civic in the first block of West Walton when a male wearing a black ski mask and a gray sweatshirt approached the car with a silver revolver, according to Chicago Police.

The victim got out of the car and the suspect fled south on State Street, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.