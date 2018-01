Man carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

Two people walked up to the 48-year-old about 1:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Sawyer, took out a handgun and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to Chicago Police. He gave them the keys and they fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.