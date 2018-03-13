Man carjacked at gunpoint with 4-year-old in car in Naperville

Armed carjackers held up a man with his 4-year-old child in his car Monday night in west suburban Naperville.

The 35-year-old man and his child were sitting in his red 2016 Nissan Rogue about 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Allegra Circle when two men walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun, according to a statement from Naperville police. The suspects demanded the man’s cellphone and car keys, which he handed over.

The man and the child then got out of the car and the two suspects got in and drove off, police said. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as men about 20 years old wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said. One of them stood between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 and had dark skin, dark curly hair and a thin build.

The other suspect was shorter than the first, wore a mask and was armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspects is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.