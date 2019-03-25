Man carjacked in Lincoln Park

A man was carjacked Monday morning in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 1 a.m., the 29-year-old was in his 2016 Subaru sedan in the 2300 block of West Cleveland Avenue when two men forced him out of the car, Chicago police said.

The suspects drove off in the vehicle and were followed by a dark colored SUV, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.