Man carjacked on South Side

A man was carjacked early Wednesday near Dunbar Park on the South Side.

The 52-year-old was in his 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the 3100 block of South Prairie when his vehicle was bumped by a blue Ford Expedition, according to Chicago Police.

The man got out of his Jeep, and another male exited the Expedition, police said. The suspect forced the man away from his Jeep and took off with the vehicle.

The Jeep was found abandoned a short time later in the 4700 block of South King Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.