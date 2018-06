Man carjacked outside Greektown Walgreens

The carjacking took place early Friday in the Walgreens lot at 111 S. Halsted. | Google Maps

A man was carjacked in a Walgreens parking lot early Friday in Greektown.

The 47-year-old was returning to his car in the parking lot at 111 S. Halsted St. when several people approached him, Chicago Police said. One of them placed a hard object on his back and told him to hand over his keys or he’d shoot.

They then drove away with the man’s vehicle, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the carjacking.