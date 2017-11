Man carjacked, robbed at gunpoint in Longwood Manor

A man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Five males approached the 27-year-old about 2:45 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Emerald and stole his 2011 Porsche Cayenne at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police. They also took his wallet and cellphone.

The man wasn’t injured, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the carjacking.