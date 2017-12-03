Man caught in crossfire in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was wounded when he was caught in crossfire between two cars Sunday morning in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was standing in a parking lot in the first block of West 79th Street about 11:30 a.m. when two cars drove by with the occupants shooting, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the shoulder and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they weren’t sure if he was the intended target of the shooting or if the occupants of the two cars were shooting at each other. Area South detectives are investigating.