Man caught in crossfire in Roseland

A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:40 p.m., the 28-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 10200 block of South State Street when people inside two vehicles started shooting at each other, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in his leg. His condition stabilized at Roseland Hospital, police said.