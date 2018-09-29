Man has cellphone stolen after being offered ride home in Old Town Triangle

A man had his cellphone stolen after being offered a ride home Saturday morning in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old man was offered and agreed to the ride home at 3:21 a.m. while in a bar in the 1600 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago police.

The people who offered him a ride asked if he could hook up his cellphone to the car radio using an auxiliary cord, and he again agreed, police said. Those who offered him the ride then began to look for something in the vehicle and asked him to get out so they could look under his seat.

When he exited, they left in the vehicle with his phone, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the theft.